Ruby Mae Greene SetzerMay 24, 1935 - June 18, 2021Mrs. Ruby Mae Greene Setzer, 86, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.Ruby was born May 24, 1935, in McDowell County, to the late Rony Greene and Anthy Turnmire Greene. She was a retired folder in the hosiery industry.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Porter "Buck" Setzer; one son, Junior Crane; daughter, Karen Crane; grandson, Jeff Deal; four granddaughters, Tonia Crane, Kathy Gouge, Tina Hildebran and Crystal Jones; and three great-grandsons, Justin "Bubba" Deal, Christopher Jones and Donnie Jones.Survivors include two sons, David Crane and wife, Peggy, Tim Crane; daughter, Anita Banks; grandchildren, Katrinka Propst and husband, the Rev. James, Travis Helton and wife, Stephanie, Angelica Crane, Amber Mayfield and husband, John, Wayne Greer and wife, Heather, Ronnie Jones, Jerry "Tootie" Jones, Linda Jo Shore and husband, Shannon, John Crane and wife, Kristen, Matthew Crane and wife, Nikki, Danny Gouge and wife, Peewee; and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 23, at 4 p.m., in Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. James Propst officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.