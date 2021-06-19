Menu
Ruby Mae Greene Setzer
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Ruby Mae Greene Setzer

May 24, 1935 - June 18, 2021

Mrs. Ruby Mae Greene Setzer, 86, of Connelly Springs, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.

Ruby was born May 24, 1935, in McDowell County, to the late Rony Greene and Anthy Turnmire Greene. She was a retired folder in the hosiery industry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Porter "Buck" Setzer; one son, Junior Crane; daughter, Karen Crane; grandson, Jeff Deal; four granddaughters, Tonia Crane, Kathy Gouge, Tina Hildebran and Crystal Jones; and three great-grandsons, Justin "Bubba" Deal, Christopher Jones and Donnie Jones.

Survivors include two sons, David Crane and wife, Peggy, Tim Crane; daughter, Anita Banks; grandchildren, Katrinka Propst and husband, the Rev. James, Travis Helton and wife, Stephanie, Angelica Crane, Amber Mayfield and husband, John, Wayne Greer and wife, Heather, Ronnie Jones, Jerry "Tootie" Jones, Linda Jo Shore and husband, Shannon, John Crane and wife, Kristen, Matthew Crane and wife, Nikki, Danny Gouge and wife, Peewee; and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 23, at 4 p.m., in Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. James Propst officiating. Interment will follow at Burke Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Jun
23
Service
4:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Granny I´m at a loss for words!! Literally! I just miss you ....
Katrinka Propst
Family
June 20, 2021
