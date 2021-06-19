Menu
Ruby Juanita Williams Woodby
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Ruby Juanita Williams Woodby

September 11, 1934 - June 16, 2021

Ruby Juanita Williams Woodby, 86, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born Sept. 11, 1934, in McDowell County, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Avery and Amanda Pearl Haynes Williams. In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene Woodby; son, Herbert Avery Creaseman; three sisters, Elizabeth Hollifield, Lenora Padgham, and Elenora White; and a brother, Robert Avery Williams.

Survivors include three daughters, Elaine Hampton (Gordon), Teresa Barrier, and Laura Presnell (Billy); son, Christopher Woodby; daughter-in-law, Celeste Creaseman; sister-in-law, Glenda June Hudson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and Gloria Gunter, Will Pulliam, and their families.

A celebration of life service is scheduled at Catawba Funeral Home Saturday, June 19, at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Jon Hogan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Tri-City Baptist Church of Conover; the Salvation Army; or the charity of your choice.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Jun
19
Graveside service
Catawba Memorial Park
NC
Catawba Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Teresa and family, so sorry for the loss of your mom. She was always a good and friendly person . Love to you all.
Karen Shade
Friend
June 19, 2021
