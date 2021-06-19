Ruby Juanita Williams Woodby
September 11, 1934 - June 16, 2021
Ruby Juanita Williams Woodby, 86, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.
Born Sept. 11, 1934, in McDowell County, she was the daughter of the late Isaac Avery and Amanda Pearl Haynes Williams. In addition to her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, James Eugene Woodby; son, Herbert Avery Creaseman; three sisters, Elizabeth Hollifield, Lenora Padgham, and Elenora White; and a brother, Robert Avery Williams.
Survivors include three daughters, Elaine Hampton (Gordon), Teresa Barrier, and Laura Presnell (Billy); son, Christopher Woodby; daughter-in-law, Celeste Creaseman; sister-in-law, Glenda June Hudson; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and Gloria Gunter, Will Pulliam, and their families.
A celebration of life service is scheduled at Catawba Funeral Home Saturday, June 19, at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Jon Hogan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will follow at Catawba Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Tri-City Baptist Church of Conover; the Salvation Army; or the charity of your choice
.
Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremationswww.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 19, 2021.