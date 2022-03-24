Rubye Connelly "Connie" HorneApril 27, 1928 - March 22, 2022Rubye Connelly "Connie" Horne, 93, of Hickory, and formerly of Macon, Ga., passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Abernathy Laurels. Connie, as she was known to her family and friends, was born April 27, 1928, in Monticello, Ga.Connie was a loving mother, grandmother, teacher, and active church member. Connie attended Oxford College of Emory University. She began her teaching career in Kennesaw, Ga. She retired as the assistant media specialist at Appling Middle School in Macon. Her lifelong passion was collecting, buying and selling antiques. For many years she had an antique business in Macon, Objects of Affection.Connie moved to Hickory eight years ago, where she joined First Presbyterian Church of Hickory and the Hickory Woman's Club. While living in Macon, she was a member of the First Baptist Church and active in many aspects of church life, including the Seekers Sunday school class.Connie was the daughter of Paul C. and Emily Janes Connelly. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Ander Horne; and three brothers, Fred Hugh Connelly, Paul Herman Connelly and William H. Connelly; and two sisters, Elizabeth Baker, and Sara Jo Britt.Survivors include her son, Michael Ander Horne and wife, Carole Ann Horne, of Hickory; daughter, Paula Horne Anderson and husband, Blake Anderson, of Visalia, Calif.; two grandchildren, Brannon Anderson of Visalia, and Audrey Horne Mazzoli and husband, Joe Mazzoli of Hickory; and one great-granddaughter, Avery Mazzoli.A private graveside service will be held at a future date at Riverside Cemetery in Macon.Donations in memory of Mrs. Horne may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Hickory.