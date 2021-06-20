Rudolph "Rudy" Howard Baker
October 29, 1932 - June 11, 2021
Rudolph "Rudy" Howard Baker, 88, died peacefully Friday, June 11, 2021 in Raleigh, with family by his side.
A native of Hickory, Rudy was the oldest of six children born to Jay and Nora Settlemyre Baker. Rudy served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later earned an Associate's Degree from Clevenger's Business College. He then met and married his beloved wife of 61 years, Shirley Harrison Baker. Rudy and Shirley took joy in raising their two daughters, Angela and Allison, and in caring for their grandchildren and great-children. Rudy worked with W&L Motor Lines in Hickory for over 30 years, retiring in 1994. The couple moved to Raleigh in 2019.
Rudy loved spending time with family and friends. Whether fishing on Lake Hickory, playing tennis, taking and sharing photos (widely known for his Black Cat photo), making videos, playing and watching baseball (Go Yankees!), surprising onlookers with his pool trickshots, or writing short stories inspired by his favorite author, Mickey Spillane, Rudy enjoyed himself and connected with others. He also enjoyed a good road trip! Whether for a day in the Blue Ridge Mountains or for a week in Tampa (for greyhound racing and casino slots), Rudy was always up for a new adventure.
Rudy will be remembered always for his sense of humor, his kind and gentle spirit, his infectious smile, and that ever-present cup of black coffee. May he rest in peace.
Rudy is survived by his wife Shirley; daughters, Angela Goodwin (husband, Paul) and Allison Hefner (Keith Hammons); grandsons, John Goodwin (wife, Brittany) and Scott Goodwin (wife, Morgan); granddaughter, Sheree Hefner; great-granddaughter, Aliyah Norton; great-grandson, Gabriel Hefner; brother, Lewis Baker (wife, Jeannine); brother-in-law, Joe Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Baker (wife, Jo Anne); sisters, Martha Jones, Edwina Baker, and Elaine Yount (husband, Steve); and Rudy's loyal companion, Bandit.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who provided Rudy with care, compassion, laughter, and friendship.
An event to celebrate Rudy's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 27, 2021.