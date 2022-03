Rupert Samuel Taylor



February 10, 1949 - March 5, 2021



The family will receive friends Monday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Welcome Baptist Church, 1305 Bolton Rd. in Catawba. The funeral will be held at 12 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.



Goodin-Drum Funeral Home of Maiden



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 8, 2021.