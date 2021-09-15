Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Russell Aubrey Peterson Jr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Hickory
940 29th Avenue NE
Hickory, NC
Russell Aubrey Peterson Jr.

September 29, 1937

- September 10, 2021

Russell Aubrey Peterson Jr., 83, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Aubrey was born in Brunswick, Ga., Sept., 29, 1937, to the late Russell Aubrey Peterson and Sally Swan Peterson.

He was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church since 1975. He loved his church dearly and was particularly fond of its Television ministry with which he was involved with for many years.

Aubrey was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda who always called him "Pete."

He is survived by his three sons, Aubrey, Chris (Melissa) and Andrew (Chad Ramsey), all of Hickory; identical twin brother, Andrew Peterson of Georgia; sister, Trudy Norris of South Carolina; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, who were a source of great joy for him.

Aubrey enjoyed reading stories of all kinds but loved Westerns and Mysteries the most, and was himself, a gifted storyteller.

Aubrey's true love in life was his family and he was always a constant source of comfort to those closest to him but especially when they faced their own challenges. His nature was always gentle and forgiving.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Rawls officiating.

Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard and the Caldwell County Honor Guard.

Drum Funeral Home-Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home - Hickory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Drum Funeral Home - Hickory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.