Russell Aubrey Peterson Jr.September 29, 1937- September 10, 2021Russell Aubrey Peterson Jr., 83, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.Aubrey was born in Brunswick, Ga., Sept., 29, 1937, to the late Russell Aubrey Peterson and Sally Swan Peterson.He was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church since 1975. He loved his church dearly and was particularly fond of its Television ministry with which he was involved with for many years.Aubrey was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda who always called him "Pete."He is survived by his three sons, Aubrey, Chris (Melissa) and Andrew (Chad Ramsey), all of Hickory; identical twin brother, Andrew Peterson of Georgia; sister, Trudy Norris of South Carolina; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, who were a source of great joy for him.Aubrey enjoyed reading stories of all kinds but loved Westerns and Mysteries the most, and was himself, a gifted storyteller.Aubrey's true love in life was his family and he was always a constant source of comfort to those closest to him but especially when they faced their own challenges. His nature was always gentle and forgiving.A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m., at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Rawls officiating.Military honors will be provided by the NC National Guard and the Caldwell County Honor Guard.Drum Funeral Home-Hickory