Russell Stilwell Jr.April 16, 1967 - September 13, 2021Russell Henry Stilwell Jr., 54, of Connelly Springs, took the checkered flag Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, and finished the greatest race of his life. Although his failing heart took him away from this world his LOVING heart has left a beacon of light for all those left to cherish his precious memory.He was born April 16, 1967, in Burke County, to the late Russell Henry Stilwell Sr. and Frances Louise Gilliland Stilwell.Russell is survived by his wife of 16 years, Lori of the home; daughters, Leslie Vann and wife, Megan, of Claremont, Samantha Stilwell of Hilderbran; son, Steven Willis and wife, Amber, of Newton; sister, Julie Stilwell Johnson of Milton, Fla.; he was also the proud grandfather to Noah, Kayden, Blaze, Nolen and Gradeleigh. Also left to cherish his memory his best friend and "brother from another mother," David Moore; and longtime employees and friends, B.J., David, G.C., Mike, Eddie and Ernie; and his faithful fur companion, Ozzy.Russell was the owner of A-1 Transmission in Hickory, and he loved to take laps around the racetrack in his yellow and purple #03 dirt race car. Not only will he be remembered for his infectious laugh and big "Teddy Bear" demeanor, but his kindness and "always having your back." He was the kind of person who made the world a better place by simply being in it.The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. A memorial service to celebrate Russell's life will follow immediately after.In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Save a Life Foundation, 1717 Sneed Rd., Shelby, NC 28150.The family requests that everyone in attendance, please wear a Mask for the health and safety of all.