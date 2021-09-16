Menu
Russell Stilwell Jr.
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Russell Stilwell Jr.

April 16, 1967 - September 13, 2021

Russell Henry Stilwell Jr., 54, of Connelly Springs, took the checkered flag Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, and finished the greatest race of his life. Although his failing heart took him away from this world his LOVING heart has left a beacon of light for all those left to cherish his precious memory.

He was born April 16, 1967, in Burke County, to the late Russell Henry Stilwell Sr. and Frances Louise Gilliland Stilwell.

Russell is survived by his wife of 16 years, Lori of the home; daughters, Leslie Vann and wife, Megan, of Claremont, Samantha Stilwell of Hilderbran; son, Steven Willis and wife, Amber, of Newton; sister, Julie Stilwell Johnson of Milton, Fla.; he was also the proud grandfather to Noah, Kayden, Blaze, Nolen and Gradeleigh. Also left to cherish his memory his best friend and "brother from another mother," David Moore; and longtime employees and friends, B.J., David, G.C., Mike, Eddie and Ernie; and his faithful fur companion, Ozzy.

Russell was the owner of A-1 Transmission in Hickory, and he loved to take laps around the racetrack in his yellow and purple #03 dirt race car. Not only will he be remembered for his infectious laugh and big "Teddy Bear" demeanor, but his kindness and "always having your back." He was the kind of person who made the world a better place by simply being in it.

The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. A memorial service to celebrate Russell's life will follow immediately after.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Save a Life Foundation, 1717 Sneed Rd., Shelby, NC 28150.

The family requests that everyone in attendance, please wear a Mask for the health and safety of all.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Sep
17
Service
4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m sorry for your loss. He has a good friend n good father. He will be missed. I´m praying for you n your family. My thoughts are with you n your family. If there anything you n your family need I´m here. I´m Tammy Hedrick´s sister.
Kim Tolbert
September 23, 2021
I'm sorry that I can't be there with you and your family, but I want you to know that I love you and I am here for you anytime, my thoughts and prayers are with you I am so sorry Karen
Karen Moore
September 16, 2021
