Rusty Lee SelfSeptember 30, 1993 - December 10, 2021Rusty Lee Self, 28, of Vale, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his residence.He was born Sept. 30, 1993, in Catawba County, the son of Harold Eugene Self Jr and Cindy Josey Self. He graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College in 2012. He had worked at the Hickory, Denver, Mooresville, Gastonia locations, and Spartanburg S.C., Discount Tire for 10 years. He was currently working in the Hickory location. He was loved by all who knew him. He would stop what he was doing to help anyone in need.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harold Self Sr.; and grandparents, Walt Josey and Nancy Josey.He is survived by his parents, Junior and Cindy Self of Vale; grandmother, Christine Self of Vale; uncles, Chris Self of Vale and Walt Josey of Maiden; aunts, Tanya Sumner of Catawba, Reba Josey of Conover and Myleah Josey of Maiden; and numerous cousins and close friends.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, at Macedonia Pentecostal Holiness Church in Vale, with the Revs. Terry Adams, Karen Adams and Tom Scronce officiating. The body will lie in state at the church, 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends Thursday evening, Dec. 16, at Burke Mortuary of Newton from 6 to 8 p.m.Memorials may be made to Macedonia Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4352 Macedonia Church Rd., Vale, NC 28168 and to Free Holiness Church, 6119 Second Chance Lane, Vale, NC 28168.