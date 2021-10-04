Ruth Mildred AlexanderFebruary 23, 1930 - October 2, 2021Miss Ruth Mildred Alexander, 91, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Gaston County, the daughter of the late Hall Alexander and Mary Turner Alexander.She was a member of Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, and was a retired cutter at Foam X.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Alexander; sister, Ethel Sigmon; sister-in-law, Shirley Alexander; and brother-in-law, Harold "Shorty" Little.Survivors are her brother, Thomas Alexander; sister, Geraldine Little; and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Jason Guyer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. at the church, prior to service.Memorials may be made to the Mays Chapel Cemetery Endowment, 1707 Mayes Chapel Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton