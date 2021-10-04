Menu
Ruth Mildred Alexander
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC
Ruth Mildred Alexander

February 23, 1930 - October 2, 2021

Miss Ruth Mildred Alexander, 91, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Gaston County, the daughter of the late Hall Alexander and Mary Turner Alexander.

She was a member of Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, and was a retired cutter at Foam X.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Arthur Alexander; sister, Ethel Sigmon; sister-in-law, Shirley Alexander; and brother-in-law, Harold "Shorty" Little.

Survivors are her brother, Thomas Alexander; sister, Geraldine Little; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church with Pastor Jason Guyer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. at the church, prior to service.

Memorials may be made to the Mays Chapel Cemetery Endowment, 1707 Mayes Chapel Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 4, 2021.
Oct
5
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Mays Chapel United Methodist Church
1707 Mays Chapel Church Rd., Maiden, NC
Oct
5
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Mays Chapel United Methodist Church
1707 Mays Chapel Church Rd., Maiden, NC
Burke Mortuary of Maiden Inc.
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
October 14, 2021
I loved Miss Ruth, she was the highlight of my week when I was Hair stylist at Carillon/ Elmctoft, we talked gardening and when I had time I would take her outside and walk through the gardens, a very special lady may she rest in peace, my thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Edith phillips
Friend
October 5, 2021
