Ruth Shoaf Conrad
1918 - 2020
BORN
1918
DIED
2020
Ruth Shoaf Conrad

October 24, 1918 - November 26, 2020

Ruth Shoaf Conrad recently passed away one month after her 102nd birthday, peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

She was born Oct. 24, 1918. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. George Dwight Conrad, who served as Minister of Bethany Lutheran Church in Hickory, for 27 years.

Ruth was a loving mother and friend, with such a love for her family and Lord. She loved playing the piano as she still did often.

Ruth is survived by her daughters and husbands, Linda Conrad Mulvie (Dave) of Ponce Inlet, Fla., Rebekah Rhyne (Joe) of Conover, Martha Conrad D'angelo (Tom), of Gulfport, Fla.; son and wife, Timothy Conrad (Kim) of Hickory; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at a later date at Catawba Memorial Cemetery in Hickory.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
