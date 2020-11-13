Ruth Irene Eckard LailAugust 10, 1923 - November 9, 2020Ruth Irene Eckard "The War Department" Lail, 97, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at College Pines Health and Rehab Center in Connelly Springs.Ruth was born Aug. 10, 1923, in Catawba County, the third of six children.She met her future husband, Odie Lail, at a church youth gathering. She later traveled to Cambridge, Ohio, to meet him when he returned from the war. They married Oct. 30, 1943. After the war, they moved to Kannapolis to manage a retail greenhouse operation. They purchased the business in 1948, moved it to Catawba County, and changed the name to Lail's Greenhouse and Florist. They opened Catawba Valley (Lail's) Golf Course in 1963.Ruth and Odie grew up during the Depression and endured the war that defined their generation. They were optimistic, and believed the future of their children was rooted in both Christian and secular education. They taught us to not fear failure, but to always do our best. Because of her strong beliefs, Ruth was a beacon of strength during times of bereavement and suffering. She possessed strong artistic qualities and her talents were many. Her memory and attention to detail were remarkable. Her mind and faith remained sharp even as her body failed her.Ruth is survived by her sister, Nellie Abernethy; a daughter, Dianne Lail; a son, Al Jeffery (Mary Anne) Lail; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Odie; siblings, Edith, Osborne, Dorothy, and Willadean; many family members and friends; and a few good Collies.The family would like to thank all of her caregivers at College Pines.The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 13, at New Jerusalem Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at New Jerusalem Church Cemetery. The Jenkins Funeral Home staff is not involved in the memorial service at the church.