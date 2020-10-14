Ruth Killian ReeseRuth Killian Reese, 92, of Maiden, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Wilmington.A native of Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Whitner Killian and was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Reese was an amazing gardener, who loved being outdoors and enjoying nature. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Foy; and son, Rick.She is survived by her son, Timothy Reese and wife, Alice, of Maiden; daughter, Joan VanWell and husband, Dave, of North Wilkesboro; sister, Ruby Crowder of Newton; three grandchildren, McKinsey Blankenship and her husband, Robert, Christopher VanWell and wife, Gina, and Jennifer Garland and husband, Joe; and 10 great-grandchildren.A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, in the chapel of Willis Reynolds Funeral Home, 56 NW Blvd. in Newton, with the Rev. Peter Brown officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2613 Wesley Chapel Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home