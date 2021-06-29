Menu
Ruth Helton Lowman
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Ruth Helton Lowman

November 10, 1937 - June 28, 2021

Mrs. Ruth Helton Lowman, 83, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Amorem Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Valdese, after a period of declining health.

Mrs. Lowman was born Nov. 10, 1937, in Caldwell County, a daughter of the late Herndon and Bertha Pope Helton. She was a member of Icard's Grove Baptist Church and a retired winder with Valdese Weavers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Helton; two sisters, Margaret Bolick, and Faye Auton; four brothers-in-law; and four sisters-in-law.

Surviving are her husband, Ben Lowman of the home; two sons, Randy Marley of Lenoir and Dwayne Marley of the home; two daughters, Sandra M. Brinkley and husband, Jerry, and Dolly Martin and husband, Steven, all of Lenoir. Also surviving are a brother, Douglas Helton; and two sisters, Gladys Nelson and Janet Hodge, all of Lenoir; a brother-in-law, Howard Lowman (Joyce); sister-in-law, Becky McNeely. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Natasha Greer, Shauna Stowers, Heather Tufts, and Stephanie Martin; stepgrandson, Jeremy Brinkley; and great- grandchildren, Grayce Tufts, Alyssa Stowers and Samantha Stowers.

Funeral services for Ruth Helton Lowman will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with the Rev. Elden Hinegardner officiating. Interment will follow in the Icard's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East, Valdese, NC
Jun
30
Service
2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East, Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
Rest in Peace Ruth. I haven't seen you in over 60 years but I remember you from my childhood. You remind me of Aunt Bertha. May God grant your family peace.
Bradley Pope
Family
July 2, 2021
