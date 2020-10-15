Dear Carswell family,

We were surprised and saddened to learn of Ruth's passing.

David and I have enjoyed many conversations with Ruth over the years while attending church with her. She was a sweet Christian lady.

You are in our prayers. We cannot imagine the loss this will be for you.

Praying your time of sorrow will be comforted by knowing Ruth will be waiting in heaven to see you again,

Candace

Candace Lowman Cox October 14, 2020