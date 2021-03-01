Sadie Rose Smith BryantSeptember 6, 1940 - February 27, 2021Sadie Rose Smith Bryant of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care of Hudson.Born Sept. 6, 1940, in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Isaac Smith and Edith Ellen Taylor Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Delno Bryant; her daughter, Belinda Ann Bryant; three sisters, Sally Trivett, Lula Ann Smith and Martha Crouch; and five brothers, Bucky Smith, Oscar Sonny Smith, Richard Smith, Fred Smith and David Larry Smith.Sadie was a member of Christian Fellowship Chapel in Granite Falls.She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Brittian of Lenoir; her sons, Pastor Dan Greene and wife, Robin, of Granite Falls and Dale Bryant of Granite Falls; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Smith of Granite Falls and Akikio Smith of Utah.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 2, at 2 p.m., at Christian Fellowship Chapel in Granite Falls, with Pastor Dan Greene officiating. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Chapel, prior to the service.Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Sadie Rose Smith Bryant.