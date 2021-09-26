Sadie "Susie" Lowdermilk NorrisMarch 3, 1920 - September 24, 2021Sadie "Susie" Lowdermilk Norris passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Marietta, Ga., surrounded by family, after a brief illness.She was born March 3, 1920, in Hickory, to Robert J. and Lyda Mae Lowdermilk. She attended Hickory High School and graduated in 1937. She married Councill James Norris in February 1942, as he headed off to serve in World War II. They raised two children, John W. Norris, and Kathy Norris Conner.Sadie worked full-time throughout her life and loved being around people. She was an x-ray technician, as well as a nurse for several local doctors in Hickory, before moving on to do bookkeeping for a company in Concord. After returning to Hickory, she worked for a cable manufacturer, and then at age 81, started an 11-year career as bank teller with BB&T in downtown Hickory. She earned multiple awards for her excellent service skills and customer satisfaction. She retired in 2012, and in 2014 moved to Roswell, Ga., to live with her son & daughter-in-law. She lived at Manor Care in Marietta for the past two years, as declining health limited her mobility.She was known for her incredible style, wit, love of family and friends and always being ready for a fun time. She and Councill were known for their dancing skills and spent many nights dancing at the Moose Lodge and other local places. They wowed family and friends at their 50th wedding anniversary party in 1992 with their dance floor grace, and she danced the Charleston at her 80th birthday. She played bridge for many years with a special group of friends in Hickory.Known as "Mimi" to her grandsons, Bryan Paul Conner, and James Matthew Norris, she spent a lot of time with them throughout the years. She took them to museums and Carowinds and anywhere else they wanted to go. She attended graduations, and birthdays and weddings all to celebrate their achievements. She also celebrated her many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren and was so proud of each of them. She was the family matriarch for many years, and her siblings as well as children enjoyed many fun Christmas celebrations as well as any time, they got to spend with her. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her Papaw Cake, which was a special poundcake she made for Councill.After Councill passed away in 1994, Sadie spent five years alone before meeting John Raymond Hiatt of Thomasville. His daughter, Lynn Hiatt Loehr of Hickory, set them up on a New Year's Date in 1999. They spent the next 11 years until his death in 2011, traveling and dancing and enjoying each other's company. Raymond's family (daughter, Lynn and husband, Bill; son, Jimmy and his daughters, Emily and Jill) adopted Sadie and she participated and enjoyed many special occasions with them over the years.She was a member of Viewmont Baptist church as well as First Baptist Church in Hickory. God was always the foundation in her life, she was born again in Christ Jesus and we know she is now healed and whole in his kingdom.She was preceded in death by husband Councill J. Norris; sister, Sloan Sigmon (husband, Ralph); sister, Lee Holden (husband, Fred); brother, Robert (Bob) Lowdermilk Jr. (wife, Ruth); son-in-law, Paul Bryan Conner; nephews, Bob Sigmon, Jack Holden, and Jimmy Holden; great-nephew, Scott Holden.Surviving is her son, John W. Norris of Roswell, Ga., (wife, Lee); daughter, Kathy N. Conner of Matthews; sister, Lou Perry of Granite Falls (husband, Johnny); grandsons, Bryan P. Conner of Monroe (wife, Michelle); James M. Norris of Mableton, Ga. (spouse, Dwight); great-grandchildren, Taylor, Andrew, Hunter and Spencer Conner of Monroe; nephew, Greg Perry of Granite Falls, Johnny Perry Jr. of Huntersville (wife, Johnna); niece, Lou Ann Perry of Lexington (fiancée, Mike); niece, Pam Sigmon of Richmond, Va.; niece, Rubye Hayes of Lake Helen, Fla. (husband, Jim);nephew, David Wiles of North Wilkesboro, (wife, Susie); great-niece, Ashley Holden Campbell of Rocklin, Calif. (husband, Ray); great-niece, Hedi Vaksnoras of Richmond, Va. (husband, Jay).A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.Our appreciation to the nurses and staff at Manor Care in Marietta, GA for their compassionate care of her over the past several years and to her friends and extended family that continued to call, write, visit, and love her. We will miss her big smile but are so thankful for the many years God gave her with us.