Sallie Frances Murphy MichaelJanuary 15, 1934 - October 22, 2020Sallie Frances Murphy Michael, 86, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.Born Jan. 15, 1934, in Asheville, she was the daughter of the late Frank W. and Essie Brown Mashburn Murphy.In addition to her parents, Sallie was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Murphy.Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, Howard Lee Michael; daughters, Lisa Michael Morgan and her husband, Steve Morgan, Connie Michael Shumate and her husband, David Shumate; grandchildren, John Buxton Long Jr., Emily Frances Long, Sallie Logan Shumate, Margaret Lee Shumate, and William David Shumate; lifelong/childhood friend, Annette Smith; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.With a talent and love for sewing, Sallie spent her career of over 40 years sewing for several local furniture companies. She and her husband were charter members of Our Savior Lutheran Church, founded in 1960. In retirement, Sallie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and trips to the family beach home.The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all of Sallie's in-home caregivers, Trinity Village and Carolina Caring for the love, care, and compassion to Sallie throughout her final days.In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2160 35th Ave. Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.A celebration of life for Sallie will be held at a future day.