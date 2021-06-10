Menu
Sandra June Chapman
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Sandra June Chapman

June 8, 2021

Sandra June Chapman, 81, of Hickory, went to her heavenly reward Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Sandra was a member of Word of Life Church in Hickory. She loved the Lord, her church and her church family. "We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord," II Corinthians 5:8 NKJV. She loved her cats and kept them with her for most of her stay at Kingston of Hickory. Sandra worked for Rochester Telephone in Rochester, N.Y., for 20 years and for Home Instead in Hickory as a caregiver.

She is survived by her son, Pastor Timothy William Hertzel and wife, Rosemary, of Hickory; daughter, Jacquelyn Meacham, of New York; one granddaughter and four great-grandchildren.

A home-going service to celebrate Sandra's life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13, at Word of Life Church in Hickory with the Rev. Billy Canipe officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Word of Life Church, 1619 19th St., SW, Hickory, NC 28602.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Service
2:00p.m.
Word of Life Church
Hickory , NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
It was always a joy to see Sandy in church. She loved the fellowship and so did we. The Covid lock down was difficult for her, as her heart was to be with family and friends. We're glad she had several months to do just that. We will miss her tremendously.
Billy & Roberta Canipe
Other
June 12, 2021
I've known Sandra quite a few years. Beginning as friends at the Hildebran Senior Center and continued during her stay at Kingston Residence of Hky. Sweet lady, May God Bless her soul and meet her at those beautiful pearly gates! Judy Cannon
Judy Cannon
June 10, 2021
My mother loved simple things, sky blue pink skies, flowers that bloomed with shades of purple. Kitties in every color and shades of love. Her home made dinners were a joy to eat, because they were always created with care. And doughnuts....doughnuts were a friend when she was in need. Yes Mom it seemed like there was always a spark of a child inside of you.
Jacquelyn Meacham
Family
June 10, 2021
