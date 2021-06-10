Sandra June ChapmanJune 8, 2021Sandra June Chapman, 81, of Hickory, went to her heavenly reward Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.Sandra was a member of Word of Life Church in Hickory. She loved the Lord, her church and her church family. "We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord," II Corinthians 5:8 NKJV. She loved her cats and kept them with her for most of her stay at Kingston of Hickory. Sandra worked for Rochester Telephone in Rochester, N.Y., for 20 years and for Home Instead in Hickory as a caregiver.She is survived by her son, Pastor Timothy William Hertzel and wife, Rosemary, of Hickory; daughter, Jacquelyn Meacham, of New York; one granddaughter and four great-grandchildren.A home-going service to celebrate Sandra's life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 13, at Word of Life Church in Hickory with the Rev. Billy Canipe officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Word of Life Church, 1619 19th St., SW, Hickory, NC 28602.