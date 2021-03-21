Menu
Sandra Aldridge DeFrank
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Sandra Aldridge DeFrank

November 17, 1960 - March 19, 2021

Sandra Aldridge DeFrank, 60, of Newton passed away Friday, March 19, 2021. The DeFrank family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am lifting up prayer for her son, niece and all her family who l know that she loved so dearly. Sometimes we are blessed with only one or two really close friends growing up. Sandra was one of mine and I was truly blessed. Karen
Karen House
March 21, 2021
Our love and prayers go out to all the family..we will continue to pray for all of you. Love to all . Wilfred and Shirley
Wilfred and Shirley Parker
March 20, 2021
