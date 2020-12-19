Sandra Rose HughesOctober 26, 1939 - December 15, 2020Sandra Lee Rose Hughes, 81, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her residence.She was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Clintwood, Va., the daughter of the late Fred Clarence Rose and Jewell Josephine Trivette Rose. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her sister, Billie Fern Rose Artrip.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Wilton E. Hughes of the home; son, Ronald W. Small Jr.; two daughters, Cheryl H. Green and husband, Noble, and Belinda Lea Hughes; two grandsons, John C. Easley and Andrew Benfield and wife, Latanya; three great-granchildren, Isabella Woodard, Alexander C. Easley and Hinara N. Easley; sister, Frances R. Sweeney; and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery in Conover, with the Rev. Eric Hollar officiating.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover