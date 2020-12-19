Menu
Sandra Rose Hughes
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Sandra Rose Hughes

October 26, 1939 - December 15, 2020

Sandra Lee Rose Hughes, 81, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Oct. 26, 1939, in Clintwood, Va., the daughter of the late Fred Clarence Rose and Jewell Josephine Trivette Rose. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her sister, Billie Fern Rose Artrip.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Wilton E. Hughes of the home; son, Ronald W. Small Jr.; two daughters, Cheryl H. Green and husband, Noble, and Belinda Lea Hughes; two grandsons, John C. Easley and Andrew Benfield and wife, Latanya; three great-granchildren, Isabella Woodard, Alexander C. Easley and Hinara N. Easley; sister, Frances R. Sweeney; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery in Conover, with the Rev. Eric Hollar officiating.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery
Conover, NC
