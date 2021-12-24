Sanford Murray PopeApril 4, 1937 - December 22, 2021Sanford Murray Pope, of Hickory, passed to his heavenly home Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.Born April 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Eubert Pinkney Pope and Durland Stanley Pope.He leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Jane Steelman Pope; sister, Karen Poteat (Frank); niece, Evette Respess (Wallace); two nephews, Phillip Rocket (Angie) and Jeff Rocket; and great-nieces, Heather Setzler and Hannah Setzler."Sandy" graduated from Hickory High School and Lenoir Rhyne College where he majored in History. He was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force. His knowledge and love of history continued throughout his life as he enjoyed visiting and contributing to many historical war cemeteries and veteran memorials.During college, Sandy was employed by Superior Cable Co., and as it transitioned to Corning Corporation. His professional career took him to Tennessee for 10 years and Florida for 15 years. Sandy retired as Senior Regional Sales Manager in 2001, with (in his words) "47 ½ years PLUS 14 days".Sandy was a devoted Episcopalian, serving on the Vestry and Church Treasurer and Senior Warden while in Tennessee, and Church Treasurer while in Florida. Sandy's heart was always with St. Albans Episcopal Church in Hickory, where he was an active member for many years. Sandy leaves behind a lifetime of treasured memories and stories for all of his devoted family and friends.Full military burial honors will be held Saturday Jan. 8, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at St. Alban's Memorial Gardens, with the memorial service following at 2: p.m., at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Tryggvie Arnason officiating. A reception will follow the service.In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St, Alban's Episcopal Church, 130 39th Ave. Pl., NW, Hickory, NC 28601.