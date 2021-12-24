Menu
Sanford Murray Pope
Hickory High School
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Sanford Murray Pope

April 4, 1937 - December 22, 2021

Sanford Murray Pope, of Hickory, passed to his heavenly home Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

Born April 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Eubert Pinkney Pope and Durland Stanley Pope.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years, Jane Steelman Pope; sister, Karen Poteat (Frank); niece, Evette Respess (Wallace); two nephews, Phillip Rocket (Angie) and Jeff Rocket; and great-nieces, Heather Setzler and Hannah Setzler.

"Sandy" graduated from Hickory High School and Lenoir Rhyne College where he majored in History. He was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force. His knowledge and love of history continued throughout his life as he enjoyed visiting and contributing to many historical war cemeteries and veteran memorials.

During college, Sandy was employed by Superior Cable Co., and as it transitioned to Corning Corporation. His professional career took him to Tennessee for 10 years and Florida for 15 years. Sandy retired as Senior Regional Sales Manager in 2001, with (in his words) "47 ½ years PLUS 14 days".

Sandy was a devoted Episcopalian, serving on the Vestry and Church Treasurer and Senior Warden while in Tennessee, and Church Treasurer while in Florida. Sandy's heart was always with St. Albans Episcopal Church in Hickory, where he was an active member for many years. Sandy leaves behind a lifetime of treasured memories and stories for all of his devoted family and friends.

Full military burial honors will be held Saturday Jan. 8, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at St. Alban's Memorial Gardens, with the memorial service following at 2: p.m., at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Tryggvie Arnason officiating. A reception will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St, Alban's Episcopal Church, 130 39th Ave. Pl., NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 24, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
Jane, my dear friend for over 50 years. So sorry for your loss of Sandy. How many two hour plus lunches did he patiently wait for you and I to talk and catch up? I will miss that and the good conversations he would squeeze in when we gave him a chance! You and I were blessed with the best! What a wonderful and beautiful life you had together. You are always in my prayers and thanking God for your two wonderful nieces, Beth and Susan. Always here for you.
Judy Jones
Friend
January 19, 2022
So joyous to pass the peace with Sandy and Jane at St. Alban´s. Miss him. I care. Love you, jean
Jean Forbes
Friend
January 3, 2022
I always thought a lot of Sandy and enjoyed our visits to you both. He will be missed.
Del Liggett
Friend
January 2, 2022
Sandra was a super nice person. Worked with him at Corning. My favorite memory is he loved jelly beans. I would try to have some for him when I knew he would be on town. Sorry for your loss.
Sandra Herman
January 1, 2022
Extremely saddened to hear of Sandy's passing. I have enjoyed his pleasant personality and insightfulness upon every visit to our office. Such a pleasure to have know him and his wife Jane for a great many years. Heaven is a much better place with Sandy in it....
Michael C Cordora DDS
December 28, 2021
