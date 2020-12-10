Sara Drum Black
April 1, 1933 - December 7, 2020
Sara "Sally" Elizabeth Drum Black, 87, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.
Born April 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Borden Caldwell Drum and Kathryn Frances Scott Drum. In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Marion Martin Black Jr.; and son, Borden Scott Black.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Marion Martin Black III and wife, Gail, and Christopher Caldwell Black and wife, Julie.
Sally was born in Atlanta, Ga., and married Martin in August 1952 and had three sons. She was a loving mother, ensuring her sons had every opportunity for success in life. She was a grandmother to five grandchildren and great-grandmother to four grandchildren, who she did not see enough in her latter years. In her spare time, over the years, she became a budding real estate mogul.
In her working years, she was the office manager at Martin Dental Practice in Miami, Fla., and she supported Martin's career, the U.S. Navy (active and reserve duty). She was an avid adventurer and enjoyed sailing, fishing, playing tennis, coaching cross country and track at Coral Shores High School in Tavernier, Fla., in the early 1980s, and RVing with her husband. Her and Martin's greatest adventure was spending nine months traveling to and living in Alaska catching wild salmon, making caribou sausage, and avoiding being eaten by bears. In her latter years, she was a master bridge player and enjoyed a weekly game with old friends at the Trot House and other bridge club venues.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
at https:act.alz.org/donate, in her memory. Sally was a passionate supporter of the Alzheimer's Association
because of the impact this disease has had on our family's lives.
