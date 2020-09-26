Sara Carpenter TrullJuly 7, 1935 - September 24, 2020Sara Carpenter Trull passed away in the care of her loved ones at home Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. A native of Concord, she was born July 7, 1935, to Paul and Gladys Carpenter, and she grew up and attended public schools in her hometown. While in high school, Sara met and later, married, Billy Gene Trull, her late husband of more than 50 years. The couple had two daughters, Virginia Ann and Alicia Lynne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Trull; and daughter, Virginia Trull Wilcox.After Bill became an ordained minister of the Lutheran Church, Sara went to Lenoir-Rhyne University for her Bachelor's degree in Education and Appalachian State University for her Master's degree in Reading. For more than four decades, she taught reading and social studies in a variety of middle schools in North Carolina. Even after she retired, Sara continued substituting in the Newton-Conover school system, well past her 80th birthday.Sara lived a life of enthusiastic care and contribution. She was a devoted wife and mother, and loved celebrating birthdays and many holidays with her family, especially her two grandchildren, Spencer and Sara Elizabeth. Sara's joy for life extended beyond her family; she never met a stranger and loved to use her many skills to spread cheer, with her delicious pear preserves, famous coconut cake, and incomparable fudge. She was an avid reader and a patient teacher, and in recent years, she spent many days with her sweet dog, Diesel, sitting on her porch and enjoying life.She is survived by her daughter, Alicia Rayfield; grandson, Spencer Rayfield; granddaughter, Sara Elizabeth Wilcox; sister, Jo Anna Cupp; brother, Paul (Jeff) Carpenter; cousins, Margaret (Steve) James, David (Nancy) Ray, and Robin Ray; and numerous grandnieces; grandnephews; cousins; and other beloved relations.Due to COVID-19, there will be a private, family-only service.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home