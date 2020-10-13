Sarah Ann Britt KingMarch 1, 1933 - October 9, 2020Sarah Ann Britt King, 87, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, after a brief illness.Born March 1, 1933, in Clinton, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Mary Chesnutt Britt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Britt Eakin.She is survived by her daughters, Ann Britt King and Leslie Lee King, both of Hickory; and their father, Glenn Alden King of Bethlehem. She was the proud "SaSa" to her grandchildren, William Alden Shisler, Britt Ann Shisler, Zackery Scott McDade, Sophie Lee McDade and Brooke Ann McDade. She is survived by niece, Lynn Eakin Murray and husband, Charles, of Alabama; and her lifelong friends, Barbara Weathers, Beth Moore, Brenda Watson and Mary Catherine Taylor.In addition to her family, her proudest accomplishment was being a 1958 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's nursing program. In 1959, she married and moved to Hickory where she worked for the Catawba County Health Department for over 40 years until her retirement. She also taught nursing at Western Piedmont Community College. Sarah loved being a nurse as it enabled her to help many people from all walks of life.Sarah was a member of Corinth Reformed Church for over 60 years and enjoyed participating in Bible study. The family extends special thanks to Pastor Lori Blocker, Pastor Bob Thompson and Leslee Vance for the time they spent visiting her over the last few years.A private family service will take place at a later date.Memorials may be sent in her honor to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.