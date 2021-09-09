Menu
Sarah Gail Barger
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Sarah Gail Barger

April 27, 1993 - September 1, 2021

Sarah Gail Barger, 28, of Newton, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The Barger family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is hard to believe our sweet Sarah is gone, I will miss her always. To the Family Debbie, Ray, and Brittany I can't imagine what you are feeling and going through! I am praying that the Lord sustains and comforts you all!! I am here for you if you need anything, please call anytime with your needs. I am constantly praying for you all! Love and prayers, Pat Davis
Patricia Davis
September 10, 2021
