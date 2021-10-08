Sean Dewey RyanMay 3, 1965 - October 5, 2021Mr. Sean Dewey Ryan, 56, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center, following a period of declining health.Sean was born May 3, 1965, in New York, N.Y., to the late Leo Ryan and Teresa Tucker Ryan.He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and was previously employed in construction for 26 years.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Terri Ryan.Survivors include his significant other, Carla Murasky of the home, and her two daughters, Shirley Laws and Dawn Roberts; his son, Sean Ryan Jr. of Columbia, Tenn.; and a daughter, Tiffiney Davenport of Florida. Also surviving are three sisters, Cathy Ryan, Sharon Smith, and Susan Smith; a brother, Leo Ryan Jr.; one grandson, Micah Davenport; and four stepgrandchildren, Kailey, Connie, Karleigh, and Tobias.A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Dusty Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.