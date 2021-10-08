Menu
Sean Dewey Ryan
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Sean Dewey Ryan

May 3, 1965 - October 5, 2021

Mr. Sean Dewey Ryan, 56, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center, following a period of declining health.

Sean was born May 3, 1965, in New York, N.Y., to the late Leo Ryan and Teresa Tucker Ryan.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and was previously employed in construction for 26 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Terri Ryan.

Survivors include his significant other, Carla Murasky of the home, and her two daughters, Shirley Laws and Dawn Roberts; his son, Sean Ryan Jr. of Columbia, Tenn.; and a daughter, Tiffiney Davenport of Florida. Also surviving are three sisters, Cathy Ryan, Sharon Smith, and Susan Smith; a brother, Leo Ryan Jr.; one grandson, Micah Davenport; and four stepgrandchildren, Kailey, Connie, Karleigh, and Tobias.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Dusty Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Oct
10
Service
2:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
You will Always be in my heart big guy! Always loved you like a dad ..Im gonna miss your crazy self and also the way you loved my momma ..I promise to never let her be alone..
Daughter
October 7, 2021
