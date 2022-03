Sharon Elizabeth Caldwell



Ms. Sharon Elizabeth Caldwell, 65, of Statesville passed away, Sunday, June 6, 2021.



A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m., at New Life Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Smyrna Cemetery.



Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary is serving the Caldwell family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 11, 2021.