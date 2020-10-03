Sharon Lewis
Sharon Lewis went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the age of 71. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marian.
She is survived by her husband Mark Lewis; sons, Tyler (Stacy) and Chris (Katelyn) Lewis; daughter, Carly (R.J.) Peace; and the apples of her eyes, grandbabies, Kylen Lewis, Treyce Peace, Julian Peace, Easten Lewis, Carter Peace, and newest love, Jaylee Peace; and mother and giver to so many nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Sharon's lifelong passion was children. Her need to care for and grow the lives of the next generation was felt far and wide. From being co-owner of a storied Montessori school in East Aurora, N.Y., to her later years, guiding and loving her grandbabies, Sharon's life was loving children. Most of all, she was a devoted wife, loving mother and caring friend to so many.
A memorial service will be held at 3p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church in Mooresville, with the Rev. Georgianne Hartline officiating. Her passion for children was ever bright in her final days as she was steadfast in her desire for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Sharon Lewis to St. Jude, please visit, www.stjude.org/donate
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com