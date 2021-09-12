Shelba Yount Cavin
February 26, 1952 - September 10, 2021
Shelba Yount Cavin, 69, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her residence.
Born February 26, 1952, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Zeb and Helen Propst Yount.
Shelba lived a life of adventure, always surrounding herself with close friends and family. From a young age, she was always finding joy from being around others, traveling, and hanging out by her pool. She lived a life true to the motto "life is a beach" as she took great interest in all things nautical including mermaids, lighthouses, and palm trees. Her spunky personality attracted many through entertaining and friendships. Although her health declined quickly, we know she has imprinted her footprints in the lives of many, and is now joined with her husband, Craig, who went before her 10 months ago. "When oceans rise, my soul will rest in your embrace, for I am yours, and you are mine."
Survivors include her son, Brandon Cavin (Nikki) of Hickory; daughter, Brandy Cavin (Pete) of Hickory; sisters, Shirley Lowman of Hickory, and Betty McSwain (Delbert) of Cherryville; brother, Gary Yount (Sherry) of Hickory; "sis," Teresa Taffer of Wilmington; grandchildren, Braelyn and Bryce Cavin of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring or the American Cancer Society
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2021.