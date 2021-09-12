Menu
Shelba Yount Cavin
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Shelba Yount Cavin

February 26, 1952 - September 10, 2021

Shelba Yount Cavin, 69, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at her residence.

Born February 26, 1952, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Zeb and Helen Propst Yount.

Shelba lived a life of adventure, always surrounding herself with close friends and family. From a young age, she was always finding joy from being around others, traveling, and hanging out by her pool. She lived a life true to the motto "life is a beach" as she took great interest in all things nautical including mermaids, lighthouses, and palm trees. Her spunky personality attracted many through entertaining and friendships. Although her health declined quickly, we know she has imprinted her footprints in the lives of many, and is now joined with her husband, Craig, who went before her 10 months ago. "When oceans rise, my soul will rest in your embrace, for I am yours, and you are mine."

Survivors include her son, Brandon Cavin (Nikki) of Hickory; daughter, Brandy Cavin (Pete) of Hickory; sisters, Shirley Lowman of Hickory, and Betty McSwain (Delbert) of Cherryville; brother, Gary Yount (Sherry) of Hickory; "sis," Teresa Taffer of Wilmington; grandchildren, Braelyn and Bryce Cavin of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at Fairview Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Carolina Caring or the American Cancer Society.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of your Mother´s passing. We had many good times with her and your Father. They were such a close loving couple, and are finally together again. Please know we are thinking of you both and your families. Our deepest sympathy.
Bill & Jane Baker
Friend
September 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Shelba and Craig were the best neighbors I´ve ever had in my life! They always helped me and never let me down. Prayers and hugs
Christy Setzer
Friend
September 13, 2021
My condolences to the Cavin Family on the loss of Shelby Yount Cavin! Shelby was one of my classmates at Hildebran High School, class of 1970 ! Shelby was well thought of by her classmates! Gary Yount her brother was also our classmate, condolences to Gary and the Yount family!
Alfred Young
School
September 12, 2021
