Shelby LittleJune 4, 1938 - April 6, 2022Shelby Jean Burris Little, 83, of Claremont, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory.She was born June 4, 1938, in Catawba County, to the late Vernon Burris and Avis Cline Little. Shelby was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont and retired from the furniture industry.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lee Little; son, Johnny Little; and daughter, Cynthia Pope.Those left to cherish her memory are sister, Wanda Lou Hedrick of Claremont; son-in-law, Bobby W. Pope of Claremont; grandchildren, Marshall Sain Jr., Michael Pope, Doris Sain Silverman and husband, Michael Silverman, Amy Rhoton, Audra Rhoton, Christopher Rhoton, and Jon Luke Rhoton; great-grandchildren, Dylan Sain, Zachary Sain, Katlyn Sain Beasy, Layne Sain, Talon Sain, Ciersten Sain, Bristol Sain, Jacob Silverman, Courtney Ann Long, Jason Smith, Emma Smith, Christopher Rhoton, and Sahara Rhoton; great-great-grandchildren, Levi Sain, Paisley Jo Sain and Cooper Smith.A service to celebrate Shelby's life will be held Tuesday, April 12, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16 in Newton. The Rev. Eric Hollar and Vicar Morgan Lane will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.