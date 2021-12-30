So so sad. I met Shelly, Tina And James in the early 70s. She lived three houses away on 13th street in Newton. She was maybe 14 at the time. She always had a smile to share with everyone, always made me smile. We all hung out at a little store called Tommy´s Trading Post where they had a jukebox, pinball machine, pool table and a foosball table. Played so many games of foosball with her and Tina. They were like little sisters to me. I used to give her piggy back rides home from there which was a pretty good ways. Her father and mine were friends way before that. She will be truly missed. Prayers for her family and friends. Rest In Peace Shelly.

Ricky Carter December 31, 2021