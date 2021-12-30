Shelly Rhinehardt Relander, 59, of Keysville Ga., passed away peacefully, in the hospital, surrounded by loved ones Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
Although she was small in stature, Shelly had a big personality, and could strike up a friendship with anyone. She enjoyed cooking for her family and loved to go fishing. She was very generous and would give anything she had to help another.
Shelly was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Tina L. Borg; and grandmother, Mary Watts.
Those left to cherish her memory include husband, Paul Relander; daughters, Mandy Dula, Meshell McIntosh, and Kyla Little; mother, Marjory Tudor; father, Hugh Rhinehardt; brother, James "Butch" Rhinehardt; aunt, Wilma Smith; cousin, Charles "Charlie" Watts; and granddaughters, Mia and Ava Mardis, Micah and Macie Martin.
No funeral services will be held per Mrs. Relander's wishes, but a memorial event will be held by family at a later date.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 30, 2021.
So so sad. I met Shelly, Tina And James in the early 70s. She lived three houses away on 13th street in Newton. She was maybe 14 at the time. She always had a smile to share with everyone, always made me smile. We all hung out at a little store called Tommy´s Trading Post where they had a jukebox, pinball machine, pool table and a foosball table. Played so many games of foosball with her and Tina. They were like little sisters to me. I used to give her piggy back rides home from there which was a pretty good ways. Her father and mine were friends way before that. She will be truly missed. Prayers for her family and friends. Rest In Peace Shelly.