Laura & Beth - I wanted to say how very sorry I am for your loss. I only recently found out about your dad and now your mom. I have such fond memories of visiting your home as a child. Slumber parties at your house Laura, are among my favorite memories. I think of you both often and it is my hope that you have lots of support through this difficult time. God bless old friends.

Dixie Murphy Haynes Friend September 30, 2021