Sherry Louise Abernethy
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC
Sherry Louise Abernethy

September 3, 1936 - September 24, 2021

Sherry Louise Snavely Abernethy, 85, of Banner Elk, formerly of Hickory, and Sunset Beach, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

She was born in Talladega, Ala., Sept. 3, 1936, the daughter of the late Guy E. Snavely and Helen McNeil Snavely. They moved to Columbus, Ga., in 1945, after her father returned from military duty in France.

She graduated from Columbus High School in 1954, and attended Wesleyan College and the University of Alabama. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and also attended Georgia Southern College. She met the love of her life, Fred Coleman Abernethy Jr. when he was stationed at Ft. Benning, Ga., and they married Jan. 25, 1958. She was a member of the Hickory Choral Society as well as serving as a past president. She loved to sing and sang in several church choirs, she had a beautiful soprano voice. She served as senior youth leader at Corinth United Church of Christ and was a member of the Service League of Hickory. She enjoyed skiing trips with friends and family and was an avid golfer. Together both she and Fred were active in the community and lent their help with several charities.

Surviving are daughters, Laura McNamee of Banner Elk, and Elizabeth "Beth" Abernethy of Calabash; brother, Dan McNeil Snavely of Columbus, Ga.; and nephews, Dan Snavely Jr. and Chris Snavely.

No local services will be held at this time.

Contributions may be made in the memory of her to the Avery County Humane Society; or the Alzheimer's Association.

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte

www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
October 9, 2021
Sherry was a wonderful person, a kind giving soul I consider myself blessed to have met and know her and her husband Fred my condolences to you all
Roxanne J FOLLENSBEE
Friend
October 6, 2021
Beth, My deepest condolences to you and your family. I pray you find peace during this difficult time.
Colleen Kaczvinsky
October 5, 2021
I am sorry to hear of Sherry´s passing. You mom was so cool. She and your dad were so kind to Ruth and me.
William Wysong
Family
October 2, 2021
You´re on was a sweet soul. Kind to everyone. I loved singing in HCS with her! Her memory will live on in the music. Peace to all.
Denise Filip
October 1, 2021
Laura & Beth - I wanted to say how very sorry I am for your loss. I only recently found out about your dad and now your mom. I have such fond memories of visiting your home as a child. Slumber parties at your house Laura, are among my favorite memories. I think of you both often and it is my hope that you have lots of support through this difficult time. God bless old friends.
Dixie Murphy Haynes
Friend
September 30, 2021
She was such a lovely lady. My love to you, Laura and Beth.
Jean Forbes
September 30, 2021
