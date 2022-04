Sherry Louise AbernethySeptember 3, 1936 - September 24, 2021Sherry Louise Snavely Abernethy, 85, of Banner Elk, formerly of Hickory, and Sunset Beach, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.She was born in Talladega, Ala., Sept. 3, 1936, the daughter of the late Guy E. Snavely and Helen McNeil Snavely. They moved to Columbus, Ga., in 1945, after her father returned from military duty in France.She graduated from Columbus High School in 1954, and attended Wesleyan College and the University of Alabama. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and also attended Georgia Southern College. She met the love of her life, Fred Coleman Abernethy Jr. when he was stationed at Ft. Benning, Ga., and they married Jan. 25, 1958. She was a member of the Hickory Choral Society as well as serving as a past president. She loved to sing and sang in several church choirs, she had a beautiful soprano voice. She served as senior youth leader at Corinth United Church of Christ and was a member of the Service League of Hickory. She enjoyed skiing trips with friends and family and was an avid golfer. Together both she and Fred were active in the community and lent their help with several charities.Surviving are daughters, Laura McNamee of Banner Elk, and Elizabeth "Beth" Abernethy of Calabash; brother, Dan McNeil Snavely of Columbus, Ga.; and nephews, Dan Snavely Jr. and Chris Snavely.No local services will be held at this time.Contributions may be made in the memory of her to the Avery County Humane Society; or the Alzheimer's Association Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte