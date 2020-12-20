Menu
Sherry Gurley Lail
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St
Granite Falls, NC
Sherry Gurley Lail

June 2, 1962 - December 18, 2020

Sherry Lail, 58, of Hudson, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 2, 1962, daughter of the late Raymond and Wilma Garnes Gurley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Richelle Millison Lail; and brother-in-law, Bill Lail.

Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Richard "Dickie" Lail of the home; grandson, Tanner Scott Yount; granddaughter, Aubree Millison Yount; sister, Susan G. Singleton (Michael) of Hudson; cousin, Tonya R. Hartley of Hudson; mother-in-law, Myrtle R. Lail of Granite Falls; two sisters-in-law, Pam Lail of Hudson and Kim Lail of Granite Falls; two brothers-in-law, Alan Lail (Sharon) of Hickory and Todd Lail ( Kathy) of Granite Falls; and niece, Tiffany Lail of Granite Falls.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m., in the Mackie Funeral Service Chapel. The Rev. Mark Dula will officiate. A receiving of family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

With precautions regarding COVID-19 we ask you to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Mackie Funeral Services

www.mackiefh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St P.O. Drawer 525, Granite Falls, NC
Dec
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
35 Duke St P.O. Drawer 525, Granite Falls, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations - Granite Falls
2 Entries
Ruth & Tiffany & family we are so sorry for your lost of family ! Our love & prayers are with you ❤❤
Gw& Lavonne Hartley
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Praying for all the family. Sherry and I were really close friends at one time when we were young she was a sweet girl.
Janet Brooks Gibbs
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results