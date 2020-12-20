Sherry Gurley LailJune 2, 1962 - December 18, 2020Sherry Lail, 58, of Hudson, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 2, 1962, daughter of the late Raymond and Wilma Garnes Gurley.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Richelle Millison Lail; and brother-in-law, Bill Lail.Those left to cherish her memory are husband, Richard "Dickie" Lail of the home; grandson, Tanner Scott Yount; granddaughter, Aubree Millison Yount; sister, Susan G. Singleton (Michael) of Hudson; cousin, Tonya R. Hartley of Hudson; mother-in-law, Myrtle R. Lail of Granite Falls; two sisters-in-law, Pam Lail of Hudson and Kim Lail of Granite Falls; two brothers-in-law, Alan Lail (Sharon) of Hickory and Todd Lail ( Kathy) of Granite Falls; and niece, Tiffany Lail of Granite Falls.Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m., in the Mackie Funeral Service Chapel. The Rev. Mark Dula will officiate. A receiving of family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.With precautions regarding COVID-19 we ask you to wear a mask and practice social distancing.Mackie Funeral Services