Shirley Gray HarrisJuly 20, 1933 - May 28, 2021Shirley Gray Harris, of Greensboro, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home.She was born July 20, 1933, in Reidsville, to the late The Rev. W. Reid Harris and Willie Zoie Harris. Shirley graduated Valedictorian of her class at Bessemer High School of Greensboro and earned an Education Degree from High Point College and a Master's Degree in Education from Appalachian State University.Shirley taught over 30 years for the Greensboro City Schools. Shirley was a member of Kappa Delta Gamma Educational Sorority for over 53 years and a member of West Market Street United Methodist Church where she served as an usher, Sunday school teacher, and a member of the United Methodist Women. She loved spending time with her family (especially on Thanksgiving at her home, each year) her church, and was an avid fan of Duke Basketball and the Atlanta Braves.Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, W. Reid Harris Jr., Joseph Harris and Braxton Harris.Survivors include her sister, Lou Frye of Hickory; brother, Kenneth Harris of Hendersonville; sister–in-law, Trudy Harris of Hendersonville; nine nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews, all of whom she adored.The family would like to thank Shirley's devoted friend, Don Jordan, for his care and friendship.A private family service will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to West Market Street United Methodist Church of Greensboro; or Bethel United Methodist Church of Hickory.Hickory Funeral Home