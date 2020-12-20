Menu
Shirley Hedrick
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Shirley Hedrick

August 8, 1948 - December 18, 2020

Shirley Isenhour Hedrick, 72, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

She was born Aug. 8, 1948, in Catawba County, to the late Oscar Leroy Isenhour and Ruby Rosetta Dellinger Isenhour. Shirley was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Claremont and retired from Catawba County Schools where she worked as a teacher assistant for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa LeJeana Hedrick; paternal grandparents, G.W. and Alice Isenhour; and maternal grandparents, Kirby and Minnie Dellinger.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 52 years, Danny Hedrick of the home; son, Darren Lee Hedrick and wife, Jessica, of Claremont; brothers, Jimmy Isenhour and wife Carolyn of Claremont, Jerry Isenhour and wife, Jane, of Claremont, Johnny Isenhour of Newton, Ronald Isenhour of Claremont, Donald Isenhour and wife, Stacy, of Conover; sisters, Kathy Lowrance and husband, Tim, of Claremont, Dianna Hicks and husband, Eric, of Conover; sister-in-law, Mary Sue Hedrick of Conover; grandchildren: Peyton Alexandra "Allie" Hedrick, Regan Analisa Hedrick; stepgranddaughter, Teagan Blackburn; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private graveside service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont. The Rev. David Hefner will officiate. Those serving as pallbearers are Jammie Isenhour, Doug Isenhour, Nick Isenhour, Michael Isenhour, Marty Isenhour and Charles Gaither.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 579, Claremont, NC 28610; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Prayers for her family. Shirley was a sweet kind lady, a great teacher, and a good friend. She will be missed.
Revonda Seitz
December 20, 2020
