Shirley Ann Ingle
1935 - 2022
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Shirley Ann Ingle

April 18, 1935 - April 16, 2022

Shirley Ann Ingle, 86, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Clyde Ingle. Jenkins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Newton is serving the Ingle family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 20, 2022.
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Want to extend my sincere sympathies to Shirley's family. Did not know her long but enjoyed her sense of humor And how she cared about animals. It is good she is free from her pain and at rest. I am Clyde's care giver/housekeeper from Comfort Keepers.
Lynne Kowalski
Other
April 19, 2022
