Shirley Ann Ingle, 86, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Clyde Ingle. Jenkins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Newton is serving the Ingle family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 20, 2022.
Want to extend my sincere sympathies to Shirley's family. Did not know her long but enjoyed her sense of humor And how she cared about animals. It is good she is free from her pain and at rest.
I am Clyde's care giver/housekeeper from Comfort Keepers.