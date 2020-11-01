Shirley Jean Glasbrook BradleyJune 19, 1936 - October 30, 2020Mrs. Shirley Jean Glasbrook Bradley, 84, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Home, following a period of declining health.Shirley was born June 19, 1936, in Burke County, to the late D.C. Glasbrook and Ethel Freeman Glasbrook. She was a longtime member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, and was retired from SAFT, where she worked as a quality control inspector for many years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James David Bradley; three brothers, Alvin Glasbrook, Willard Brown and Harold Glasbrook; two sisters, Gladys Rhoney and Lois Bolick; and one granddaughter, Ashley Moss.Survivors include her son, David Bradley and wife, Katy of Statesville; daughter, Cherry Moss and husband, Mark of Hickory; brother, Sam Glasbrook of Drexel; five grandchildren, Matt Bradley, Anna Bradley, Libby Bradley, Sarah Bradley, and Jessie Moss Sherrill and husband, Antonio; and great-grandson, Ezra Sherrill.A graveside service will be held Monday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eric James officiating.Memorials may be sent to Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1230, Icard, NC 28666.