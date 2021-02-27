To the family of Shirley King Russell: Our thoughts and sympathy are with you at this time. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers, and that we sympathize greatly with your loss. Your family will continue to have a special place in our heart, family! Our Loss...Heaven's gain!!!! Jumpie, Mrs. Coleen Derr, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family

Ponetta M Hull March 6, 2021