Mrs. Shirley King Russell passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. The funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m., at Walter/Gladys Memorial Chapel of Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary. A public viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 26, from 3:30 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at the Chapel. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary 828-323-1980 is serving the Russell family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2021.
To the family of Shirley King Russell:
Our thoughts and sympathy are with you at this time. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers, and that we sympathize greatly with your loss. Your family will continue to have a special place in our heart, family! Our Loss...Heaven's gain!!!!
Jumpie, Mrs. Coleen Derr, Inga, Tabith, Sage, & Family
Ponetta M Hull
March 6, 2021
I have known Shirley since I was a little girl. I have so many memories of her and Marvin that I will hold on to forever. I will always love her and miss her dearly. She was family. To Sister King, Ceglenda, and Willie: You all have my condolences. I love you all.
Kenyatta McClinton Dials
February 27, 2021
To the family, I was classmate of Shirley and my heart felt sincerely go out to the family