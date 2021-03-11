Shirley Ann "Pat" SigmonJanuary 11, 1941 - March 9, 2021Shirley Ann "Pat" Sigmon, 80, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, after a period of declining health.She was born Jan. 11, 1941, in Burke County, to the late Ernest L. Yount and Lela "Faye" Cole Yount. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James Thomas "Tommy" Sigmon; and her sister, Dorothy June Yount Rhyne.Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia, "Cindy" Sigmon Hall Bolton and spouse, Jeffrey Lee Bolton, of Hickory; her precious grandchildren, Graham Cole Hall, Ethan Thomas Hall and Benjamin Ryan Hall of Conover; sister, Mary Jo Yount Cline; and a number of nieces and nephews.Shirley was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church, and retired from Classic Leather Furniture.A private graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.Memorials may be made to Viewmont Baptist Church Music Ministry, 1246 2nd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.