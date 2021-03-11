Menu
Shirley Ann "Pat" Sigmon
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Shirley Ann "Pat" Sigmon

January 11, 1941 - March 9, 2021

Shirley Ann "Pat" Sigmon, 80, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, after a period of declining health.

She was born Jan. 11, 1941, in Burke County, to the late Ernest L. Yount and Lela "Faye" Cole Yount. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James Thomas "Tommy" Sigmon; and her sister, Dorothy June Yount Rhyne.

Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia, "Cindy" Sigmon Hall Bolton and spouse, Jeffrey Lee Bolton, of Hickory; her precious grandchildren, Graham Cole Hall, Ethan Thomas Hall and Benjamin Ryan Hall of Conover; sister, Mary Jo Yount Cline; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Shirley was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church, and retired from Classic Leather Furniture.

A private graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, March 12, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Viewmont Baptist Church Music Ministry, 1246 2nd St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Cindy, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. She was the most sweetest person. I worked with her at Classic Leather.
Diane Shoemaker Kiziah
March 15, 2021
I'm lucky to have Pat as a friend in my life time. A good decent lady which many will miss for a long time. My sympathy to Mary Jo, Cindy and her family. Take care.
Mike Hadley
March 11, 2021
Our condolences to the family. Pat was a wonderful person and friend. Enjoyed my time working with her and her sister Dot for more than 20 years. May God give the family comfort during this time
JERRY DUCKWORTH
March 11, 2021
