Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Ann Wilson VanHorn
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Shirley Ann Wilson VanHorn

October 6, 1936 - December 18, 2021

Shirley Ann Wilson VanHorn, 85, of Hildebran, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence

She was born in Burke County, Oct. 26, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Bert Wilson and Ila Eckard Wilson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Ray VanHorn; three sisters, Evelyn Stone and husband, Albert, Irene Weaver and husband, Norris, Catherine Drum and husband, Dale; and brother, B.L. Wilson and wife, Mae.

She is survived by her daughter, Vanessa King and husband, William, of Oak Island; granddaughter, Jade Lackey and husband, Chase, of Burlington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Hickory Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9 to 9:45 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. The Rev. Ed Stephenson, will be officiating the service. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow.

Memorials may be made to Amorem, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:45a.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Dec
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hickory Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Vanessa and Family: I was so sorry to hear of Shirley Ann passing. Mom (Vivian Wilson) spoke highly of her and I hate that we've lost touch over the years. Please know my heart is with you and your family, and I promise peace will come to your heart. Know you and your family are in my prayers. Sincerely, Jessica Wilson
jessica sanchez
Family
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results