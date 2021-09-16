Sibyle Irene Abernethy HagerJuly 13, 1943 - September 13, 2021Mrs. Sibyle Irene Abernethy Hager, 78, of Hickory, died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Carolina Caring Sherrills Ford Hospice House.She was born July 13, 1943, in Newton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman Ray Abernethy, Eva Punch Abernethy; brother, Terry; grandparents, Anna Sigmon Punch and husband, Pinkney Hazelius Punch.She was a graduate of Newton-Conover High School and Lenoir Rhyne University. After Sibyle and Greg were married, they moved to Andrews Air Force base. She was an X-ray technician at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. She taught at Startown Elementary for a year after moving back to Newton, and then joined her husband as controller at Tri-City Electronics, Inc. where she worked for over 50 years. Sibyle and Greg are both members of Providence Baptist Church in Hickory.Sibyle participated in numerous community programs. She helped start the Catawba County Better Business Bureau and served as the first Chairperson. Sibyle was an active member of the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce and she served on the Board of Directors. Sibyle served on the BB&T Advisory Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board. She served on several county committees to raise money for organizations like the Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Science Center. In addition, she also served as Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Catawba County. She also hosted a fund raiser event for Elizabeth Dole.Sibyle and Greg received the awards of the "North Carolina Business of the Year" by NCRMA and "The Faith in the Future" award given by The Chamber of Commerce of Catawba County.One honor that Sibyle treasured is an article that she wrote for NARDA, National Association of Retail Dealers of America, about the importance of women working and buying in the electronics business. The AP picked up the article and this article is still available on the internet.In addition to great times with friends and family, Sibyle and Greg enjoyed traveling. During their years in business, they qualified from sales contests for many trips and excursions around the world. They visited numerous states including Hawaii, and 17 different countries. She also thoroughly enjoyed her childhood hobby of watercolor painting. Her paintings are displayed in her and her family's homes. She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called her "Mimi." She also enjoyed going to the Punch and Abernethy family reunions.Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Loyd Gregory Hager; sister, Trudy Abernethy Hunicke and husband, William "Bill" E. Hunicke; sister-in-law, Vicky Hager Turner and late, husband, Joe E. Turner Sr.; son, Brian Gregory Hager and wife, Taryn; daughter, Leslie Hager Bolick and husband, Richard; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Leigha Hager, Bradley Hager-Lugo and wife, Jessica Hager-Lugo, Benjamin Hager; and stepgrandchildren, Jennifer Bolick Reynolds and husband, Brenden, Joshua Bolick, Jacob Medina and wife, Britni, Daniel Medina and wife, Molly; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Charlotte, and Penelope Hager-Lugo; stepgreat-grandchildren, Nolan and Zoiey Bolick, Braxton and Emma Reynolds, and Kaison Medina. Surviving aunt and cousins include Betty Watts, and cousins, Darvin Punch and wife, Arlene, Vicky McGuirk and husband, Gary, Ginny Jefferies and husband, Richard, Julie Wright and husband, Chris, Caroline McGuirk, Katie Jeffries and sons, Wyatt and Brooks. Her surviving nieces and nephews include Kristin Hunicke Cugnon and husband, Xavier, William Kyle Hunicke, Kari Hunicke Hatley and husband, Andy, Cindy Hord and husband, Jerry, Sandy Plank and husband, Eddie, the Rev. Joe Turner Jr. and wife, Angie. Surviving great-nieces and great-nephews include Eva and James Hatley, Cody and Lily Hunicke, Margaux Cugnon, Joey Turner and wife, Brandy, and children, Levi, Lexi, and Remi, and Chris Turner.Funeral services will be held at Providence Baptist Church, 7618 Providence Church Rd., in Hickory Friday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. Pastor Chris Dale will officiate, and the burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive visitors Friday, at 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.The family is requesting that all attending wear masks. Masks will be available if needed.Pallbearers will be Richard Bolick, Kristin Cugnon, Xavier Cugnon, Kyle Hunicke, Brad Hager-Lugo, and Ben Hager.Memorials may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 7618 Providence Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, Newton