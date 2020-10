The Rev. Sidney Ramseur



May 25, 1927 - October 5, 2020



The Rev. Sidney Ramseur, 93, of Maiden, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. He was a U.S. Army veteran. His last pastorate was at Pleasant Home F.B.H. Church. Ebony & White's Funeral Service is serving the Ramseur family.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Oct. 9, 2020.