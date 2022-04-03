Stephen Ellis ClineStephen Ellis Cline, a resident of Julian, passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness Sunday, March 13, 2022. He was at home with his loving spouse.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Taltha Cline of Hickory.Steve is survived by his wife, Alison; his younger brother, Bill Cline; and numerous aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. He had a large and loving extended family and many friends who will never forget him.Steve was born in Hickory, Feb. 4, 1949. He graduated from Hickory High in 1967. As a young man, Steve was active in sports and scouting, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. After high school, he attended and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1971. A true brother of Sigma Chi Fraternity, he relished being social chairman and booking all the bands for house parties.Steve had a long successful career in real estate development and construction management and was a licensed real estate broker. He was a member of NC Realtors Assn. and New Generation Lions Club in Greensboro. He loved to travel with his wife, but his favorite places to visit were the mountains and coast of North Carolina.Plans for a memorial will be forthcoming.George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro