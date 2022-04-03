Menu
Stephen Ellis Cline
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Stephen Ellis Cline

Stephen Ellis Cline, a resident of Julian, passed away peacefully following a lengthy illness Sunday, March 13, 2022. He was at home with his loving spouse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Taltha Cline of Hickory.

Steve is survived by his wife, Alison; his younger brother, Bill Cline; and numerous aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. He had a large and loving extended family and many friends who will never forget him.

Steve was born in Hickory, Feb. 4, 1949. He graduated from Hickory High in 1967. As a young man, Steve was active in sports and scouting, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. After high school, he attended and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1971. A true brother of Sigma Chi Fraternity, he relished being social chairman and booking all the bands for house parties.

Steve had a long successful career in real estate development and construction management and was a licensed real estate broker. He was a member of NC Realtors Assn. and New Generation Lions Club in Greensboro. He loved to travel with his wife, but his favorite places to visit were the mountains and coast of North Carolina.

Plans for a memorial will be forthcoming.

George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro

www.georgebrothersfuneral.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve was my older & wiser brother. We had lost contact for way too long, but I was able to visit him at home twice back in the late fall and although bedridden, he was being well taken care of by his wife Alison of 45 years. Steve, we will meet again someday I am confident and will make up for lost time. Love Bill.
Bill Cline
March 31, 2022
