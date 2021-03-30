Stephen Allen CoxJanuary 26, 1951 - March 28, 2021Mr. Stephen Allen Cox, 70, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home.Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 1, at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel, with the Rev. Donald Denton officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, prior to the service.Mr. Cox was born Jan. 26, 1951, in Lima, Ohio, to Hobert and Regina Kathleen Hancock Cox.He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover.He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Claudia Thomason, Ronda Cox and Marsha Cox; and two brothers, Daryl Cox and Ricky Cox.He is survived by his wife, Susan Teague Cox of the home; a daughter, Nicole C. Beck of Longmont, Colo.; a son, Wesley A. Cox and wife, Kathryn, of Zions Crossroads, Va.; a granddaughter; Morgan E. Cox; two sisters; Kim Patterson of Defiance, Ohio, and Carol McQueen and husband, Robert, of Dayton, Ohio; and two brothers, Robert Cox and wife, Jackie, of Defiance, Ohio, and Jeff Cox and wife, Mary, of Newton.Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1405 Emmanuel Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613.Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home