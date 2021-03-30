Menu
Stephen Allen Cox
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
Stephen Allen Cox

January 26, 1951 - March 28, 2021

Mr. Stephen Allen Cox, 70, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 1, at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel, with the Rev. Donald Denton officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Mr. Cox was born Jan. 26, 1951, in Lima, Ohio, to Hobert and Regina Kathleen Hancock Cox.

He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Conover.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Claudia Thomason, Ronda Cox and Marsha Cox; and two brothers, Daryl Cox and Ricky Cox.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Teague Cox of the home; a daughter, Nicole C. Beck of Longmont, Colo.; a son, Wesley A. Cox and wife, Kathryn, of Zions Crossroads, Va.; a granddaughter; Morgan E. Cox; two sisters; Kim Patterson of Defiance, Ohio, and Carol McQueen and husband, Robert, of Dayton, Ohio; and two brothers, Robert Cox and wife, Jackie, of Defiance, Ohio, and Jeff Cox and wife, Mary, of Newton.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1405 Emmanuel Church Rd., Conover, NC 28613.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home

www.reinssturdivant.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Road, North Wilkesboro, NC
Apr
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Reins-Sturdivant Chapel
270 Armory Road, North Wilkesboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Steve was a best friend and best buddy. We spent hours golfing,fishing and camping playing softball I have had a lot of great memories. I am truly going to miss Steve and will think of him often My prayers go out to the family. My best to you Larry
Larry Gibson
April 2, 2021
Susie, I was so sorry to hear about Steve. You both have been so kind and helpful to Reid and I. He was a great person and I know he will be sorely missed. I'll be praying that during this time you will feel God's presence right there beside you - every moment, every step, every need.
Mae Burgin
April 2, 2021
Susie, we can't express the sorry we have for you in your loss. Steve was the nicest, hard working guy I know. Our prayers are with you.
Trisha and Virginia Osborne
March 31, 2021
Susan, so sorry for your loss! I enjoyed working with Steve at FNBCC and have many fond memories of him both at work and the get togethers our First National Bank Installment Loan family had. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Raenell and Randy Hines
March 30, 2021
Steve was such a wonderful kind man, he has been cutting my family's lawn for several years now. He will truly be missed! We are so very sorry for the family's loss
Erica Farr
March 30, 2021
Susie so sorry, my prayers are with you and family. It has been years since I have seen y'all have fond memories of when we got together.
Pat padgett Annas
March 30, 2021
