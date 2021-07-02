To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I´ll miss you my brother from another mother as we used to joke. You were there for me in my darkest days. I know now that you are finally at peace.
Ruth Holt
Friend
July 8, 2021
I loved you from the first day I met you in 1995. You gave your all to others. I know no one as kind and caring. Knowing you made me rich in the human experience. We had such spectacular times together in NYC. And we kept each other going from afar during this past difficult year. I will miss you forever.