Stephen Hill Mohney
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Stephen Hill Mohney

Stephen Hill Mohney, 68, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jul. 2, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´ll miss you my brother from another mother as we used to joke. You were there for me in my darkest days. I know now that you are finally at peace.
Ruth Holt
Friend
July 8, 2021
I loved you from the first day I met you in 1995. You gave your all to others. I know no one as kind and caring. Knowing you made me rich in the human experience. We had such spectacular times together in NYC. And we kept each other going from afar during this past difficult year. I will miss you forever.
Susan Warren
Friend
July 7, 2021
I will never forget you my friend
Michelle Townsend
Friend
July 2, 2021
