Stephen "FreeBox" Blaine PhillipsMay 2, 1979 - September 23, 2021Stephen "FreeBox" Blaine Phillips, 42, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his residence.He was born in Catawba County, May 2, 1979, to Rebecca Miller and Michael Phillips.Stephen had an infectious smile and loved life. His heart was larger than life itself. He had a unique sense of style and walked to the beat of a different drum. He was a beautiful soul that never met a stranger. He never asked for much but gave so much. He was sweet, kind and generous. He will be missed by so many.Many of his friends in the music world know him as "D.J. FreeBoX." A high energy music mixer, Stephen was always making a track for his friends. In his short life, he had more friends than we could possibly count and more fame than he could possibly imagine. Stephen worked at Williams-Sonoma in Claremont.Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Rebecca Miller and stepfather, Ronald Miller; father, Michael Phillips and stepmother, Debbie Phillips, all of Hickory; brother, Adam Phillips and wife, Amber of Conover; son, Elijah Baker of Hickory; maternal grandmother, Shirley Carswell; aunt, Vicki Brent of Hickory; uncles, Dean Carswell and spouse, Joey of Hickory, Randy Carswell and spouse, Todd Feldman of Washington, D.C., and Todd Walker of Hickory; stepbrothers, Kent Beaver of Hickory, Jamen Miller of Monterey, Calif., Kyle Miller of Hildebran; stepsister Amy Beaver, of Davidson; cousins, Jessica Gary and Jason Carswell all of Texas; and special friends, Eli Mullinex and Amy Picklesimer of Hickory.The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home.Masks are requested to be worn.Hickory Funeral Home