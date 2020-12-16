Menu
Stephen Andrew Walker
1949 - 2020
Stephen Andrew Walker

May 10, 1949 - December 10, 2020

Stephen Andrew Walker, 71, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is assisting the Walker family.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry you guys it's been a long time since I seen your dad. I know that God can give you peace and I know that during both our times we are definitely looking to God for that my prayers are with you.
Nicki Duncan
December 19, 2020
