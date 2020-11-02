Stephen "Steve" Webb DannerSeptember 20, 1947 - October 29, 2020Stephen "Steve" Webb Danner, 73, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center.He was born in Burke County, Sept. 20, 1947, he was the son of the late Richard and Hazel Childers Danner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Danner.A loving father and grandfather, he was a caring and generous soul who spent his life giving to others. Steve will forever be remembered as Santa Claus, serving for Meals on Wheels for those in need, very active in church helping to plant flowers, and making people laugh by telling a joke, he will be deeply missed by family and friends. Steve was a member of Friendship Methodist Church.He is survived by his daughter, Amber Winebarger and husband, Brent, of Hickory; grandchildren, Kayla Winebarger and Ethan Winebarger, both of Hickory; nieces, Amy Danner and Julie Danner and husband, Darrin Powell; numerous cousins; and several good friends, Ralph Sain, Brent Cook, Doug McCrackin and Ronnie Cline.Steve will lie in state Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 12 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m., at Friendship Methodist Church, 703 Burke St. in Connelly Springs, with Pastor Mitchell Boughman officiating. Due to limited seating, attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. Masks are required. Burial will follow in church cemetery.Hickory Funeral Home