Steve Klutz
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Steve Klutz

April 29, 1946 - September 10, 2021

Charles "Steve" Klutz, 75, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born April 29, 1946, in Cleveland County, to the late Charles Boyd Klutz and Cordelia Gantt Klutz.

Steve attended Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover, and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was employed in the trucking industry for more than 40 years, and enjoyed NASCAR. He was known by some as "BBQ Steve."

Those left to cherish his memory are wife, Barbara Mahaffey Klutz of the home; son, Michael Shane Klutz of Hickory; daughters, Sandy Foster and husband, David, of Hickory, and Tonia Bryant and husband, Keith, of Conover; brother, Larry Klutz of St. Paul, Va.; sisters, Nancy Sluder and husband, Bob, of Hickory, and Faye Ward and husband, Mike, of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Tiffany Foster Ramirez, Chasity Austin Wrigley and Nick Austin; and great-grandchildren, Lillianne Wrigley, Brianne Wrigley, Camden Austin, Arabella Austin, Hadley Austin, Ryleigh Ramirez and Luke Ramirez.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 13, 2021.
