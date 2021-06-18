To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Coastal Cremations-Wilmington
So sorry to learn of Steves passing...shared several years with him at the JCPenney store in Catawba Mall....always a great associate with a ready smile.
Also played softball with him ,a good player....He will be missed by all that knew him.
Doug Broyles
June 19, 2021
My mom worked with Steve at JCP and I can see Steve standing there in men's suites. Always joking around with me. Such a good guy. He will be missed. Prayers of comfort to the family at this time
Stephanie A Horvath
Friend
June 18, 2021
I am so sad to learn about Steve´s passing. We were friends in high school and shared rides to and from Western Piedmont many years ago. He was a very kind friend.
Carla Canipe
Friend
June 18, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Steve. I worked with him at JC Penney for years. He was a dear friend and will be missed. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.